ABC’s of Education: 2 of 5 ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalists announced

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –In tonight’s ABC’s of Education, five extraordinary South Carolina teachers are being recognized for their exceptional work inside the classroom.

State Superintendent Ellen Weaver surprised two of the five finalists for teacher of the year Wednesday afternoon.

Image: S.C. Department of Education (Pictured L to R: Fort Mill Superintendent Dr. Chuck Epps, State Superintendent Ellen Weaver, Mandy DeMeio, and Riverview Elementary School principal Darleen Romenick)

Amanda DeMeio, a reading teacher at Riverview Elementary school has been teaching for 18 years and serves as a mentor and even coaches some of her fellow educators among other things that Superintendent for the Fort Mill School District, Dr. Chuck Epps says makes her a stand out. In a statement released Wednesday he said,

“We are very proud to have Mandy DeMeio representing the Fort Mill School District as a finalist for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year,” said “Her service to the students and staff in the district has been outstanding. She is a wonderful representative of the teachers we have in Fort Mill and her commitment to education has impacted the lives of many students and fellow educators.”

Image: SC Department of Education (Pictured L to R: Wayne Williams and family, State Superintendent Ellen Weaver, and Clover School District Superintendent Dr. Sheila Quinn)

Another educator, Wayne Williams from Clover High School is also in the running and will move on to the next round in the race. This is his 9th year teaching Engineering and Mechatronics to 9 through 12th grade. Dr. Sheila Quinn, the Superintendent for the Clover School District released a statement about Williams saying,

“The highest compliment a high school student can pay an educator is to want to be in his or her class,” “Wayne Williams is currently working without a planning period because demand is so great to be in his class. He teaches four periods every day–without a break–so that he can interact with the students who wish to be in his engaging, hands-on classroom.”

Each of the five finalist will be awarded 10 thousand dollars. While the winner who manages to walk away with the state title of Teacher of the Year for 2023, will also nab $25 thousand dollars and a BMW they are able to drive for a year.

Three more educators will be announced in the coming days. Make sure you stay with ABC Columbia News as we bring you the latest finalist as they are announced.

The Teacher of the Year ceremony will be held April 26, 2023.