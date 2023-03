ABC’s of Education: State Teacher of the Year finalists named

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Midlands teacher is among the finalists for SC Teacher of the Year.

This afternoon, State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver surprised Lexington Two Innovation Center’s Anne Reamer with the news that she is one of five finalists for the honor.

As one of the five finalists, Reamer receives $10,000.