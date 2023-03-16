Forest Acres PD investigate suspicious bathroom fire at A.C. Flora High School

Forest Acres deputies are investigating a fire that happened this morning in a A.C. Flora High School bathroom.

Courtesy: Forest Acres Police

Courtesy: Forest Acres Police

Courtesy: Forest Acres Police

Officials say the fire appears to be a criminal act. A paper towel dispenser that was set on fire inside a girls restroom was discovered by investigators.

The blaze was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher and the Columbia Fire Department responded.

No one was hurt during the incident and the fire and smoke damage were contained to the restroom, say authorities.

If you have tips on this case, call the FAPD at 803-782-9444