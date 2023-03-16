Lexington man sentenced to 13 years after cocaine found in his car

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Lexington man has been sentenced over 13 years in prison after two pounds of cocaine were recovered from his vehicle.

The illegal drug was discovered after police conducted a parcel inspection at the FedEx Express Hub in West Columbia when a K-9 gave a positive alert to a package.

Authorities maintained surveillance as the parcel was delivered to the driveway of a residence, where Curley Brooks Jr. received the package.

Brooks attempted to leave in his vehicle with the package, and drove into the yard, colliding with a SLED vehicle, police vehicle, and later a civilian car that was sitting at a stop sign.

During the incident, Brooks’ two-year old child was unsecured in the backseat of the vehicle.

The parcel was recovered sitting on the passenger floorboard of the truck, say officials.

