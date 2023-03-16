Midlands Pup-Shots! March 16

Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Quiet, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Alien is a 9 month old italian greyhound mix, and he is such a silly thing.
BEAR
Irmo
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful
Vaccinations up to date.
Good with children
Adoption fee $199.98
Bear was saved from the shelter by a kind man who was afraid that he would be put down.
CAMILLA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Smart, Playful, Gentle, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Athletic
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This pretty girl is a 6 year old labrador who is sweet as can be.
DAJA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good in a home with other dogs
This gorgeous shepherd mix girl is 2 years old and about 50lbs.
DARBY
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Prefers a home with no cats
This pretty girl is a 3 year old border collie mix.
DASH
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This handsome hound is about 1 year old, and ready for his forever home!
JERICHO
Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Independent, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Jericho was found in an abandoned building with another dog, completely neglected and deathly ill.
MARCUS
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
MAVERICK
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
MINA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Gentle, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Quiet, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This sweet 1 year old shepherd mix was at a local shelter, before we decided to pull her to our rescue!
ROSCOE
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
ROVER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
SMOKESHOW LIGHTNING
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful boy is a 1 year old hound mix of sorts, and just peachy!
TEDDY ROOSEVELT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This handsome fella is Teddy Roosevelt, a 5 month old labrador puppy who was found by one of our volunteers wandering the streets all alone!
VIXIE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This darling gal is a 3 year old beagle, and only about 20lbs.
YABA DABA DOO
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This handsome guy is a 2-3 year old bloodhound mix, and boy is he something.
