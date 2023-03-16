Suspended SC football players charged in connection with illegal AR-15 rifle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to the Greenville News, three University of South Carolina football players who were suspended from the team last month were charged in connection to the possession of an illegal AR-15 Rifle.

As reported by WPDE, an ABC affiliate in Myrtle Beach, Gamecock Head Coach Shane Beamer suspended Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose, and Cameron Upshaw earlier last month.

In a statement, Beamer said, “Our student-athletes know what is expected of them. They know that both the university and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”

Monteque Rhames II, of Sumter, was reportedly arrested and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.

The report states that on Jan. 25, university housing staff saw the rifle in freshman Anthony Rose’s campus apartment.

Officials say when university police arrived, Rose threw the gun out of a window into a common area where it was picked up by freshmen Monteque Rhames and Cameron Upshaw.