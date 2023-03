Tsunamis happen all over the world. Tsunamis are ocean waves that are the result of the following: earthquakes near or under the ocean, volcanic eruptions, underwater landslides, and landslides where lots of earth slides into the water (ocean or lake). This article lists 10 of the most destructive Tsunamis in history. https://www.historydefined.net/the-most-destructive-tsunamis-of-all-time/