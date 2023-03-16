Vince Ford Legacy Luncheon kicks off this Saturday in Columbia!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A late community leader is being honored with a special luncheon this Saturday on his birthday!

The Vince Ford Legacy Luncheon starts at Noon at the Brookland Baptist Conference Center at 1066 Sunset Boulevard.

Vince Ford died in December of last year at 64 years old. He served as Prisma Health’s Vice President of Community Affairs, as a board member of Richland School District One and gave back to his community for decades.

Curtis spoke with the late community leader’s daughter, Robyn Ford, who spoke about the legacy her father leaves behind and how the event will help fund a special foundation to keep his legacy alive.

She says ticket proceeds will be donated to the newly established Vince Ford Fund at Central Carolina Community Foundation and used as seed money to start the Vince Ford Foundation.

Ford says the foundation will enrich communities, empower leaders, and increase access to care services for communities across Richland County.

For tickets, visit Event Brite’s website. You can also reach out to Robyn either by texting her at 803-397-2621 or email her at ford_robyn@ymail.com for more information.

To learn more about the Vince Ford Fund to support the foundation, visit its website.