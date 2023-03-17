Airbnb offers stay at “Ted Lasso” pub

Ted Lasso fans, how would you like to spend the night at AFC Richmond's favorite pub?

“The Crown and Anchor” is going on Airbnb for three night to celebrate season three that just dropped on Apple TV Plus.

Mae, the Gritty Pub owner on the hit show, will be the host.

You and up to three friends can have a pint, play darts, and even try some of Ted’s famous biscuits with tea or as Ted calls it, “garbage water.”

The three nights available are Oct. 23, 24, and 25. The listing goes live on Airbnb on March 21.

It’ll set you back about $136.

Transportation to Richmond, England is not included.