Be a lucky charm for a shelter pet this St. Patty’s Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– You can be a new lucky charm for a shelter pet looking for their forever home today!

You still have today and tomorrow to take advantage of Columbia Animal Services’ St. Patrick’s Day Adoption Special!

All pets are just $17! The shelter is located at 127 Humane Lane.

If you’re in Lexington, Lexington County Animal Services hopes you have the luck of the Irish and can find gold with their “name your price” adoption special.

You have until 5 p.m. today to visit all their furry friends at 321 Ball Park Road.

All pets are ready to go, fully vaccinated, micro-chipped, and spayed or neutered.