CDC: Only 27 counties nation-wide have high COVID-19 levels

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– A new report shows a positive step in the fight against the coronavirus.

The CDC reports only 27 counties in the U.S. have a “high” Covid-19 community level.

These levels measure the risk the virus poses to communities.

The CDC recommends universal masking for those with a “high” level.

All of the counties in the Midlands have a low level of Covid-19 risk.