Duo accused of mail thefts arrested

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people accused of stealing mail from more than 20 residents in the Lugoff and Elgin areas of the county.

Deputies say over the past month they have been investigating reports of mail thefts.

Authorities say an area citizen was able to give them the description of a car believed to be connected to the case. Deputies spotted that car on Thursday and pulled the vehicle over near Lake Road.

During that traffic stop, Deputies say they found various pieces of mail addressed to at least 21 different people inside the car.

28 year old Cassandra Clautu of Manning, South Carolina and 23 year old Jonathan Levitt of Canton, North Carolina have been arrested and remain behind bars where they are waiting on bond.

Clautu is charged with Criminal Conspiracy, and Financial Identity Fraud.

Image: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office Suspect: Cassandra Clautu

Levitt is charged with 16 counts of Financial Identity Fraud, 5 counts of Financial Transaction card Theft, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Image: Kershaw Co. Sheriff's Office Suspect : Jonathan Levitt

The United States Postal Service is helping deputies with the ongoing investigation. Authorities say additional charges are pending.