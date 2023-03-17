Former Lexington police officer arrested for misconduct

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A now former Lexington Police officer finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 30 year James Chambers, Junior after authorities say he bought various pieces of equipment used for guns as though they were for department use.

According to officials, when Chambers was questioned during an internal investigation, they say he lied about the department issued hardware. Chambers who had been an officer with the department from May of 2019 until January of 2022 was terminated for misconduct.

January 5, 2023 after being fired, the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy was notified and Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green asked SLED to do an independent investigation into the allegations.

Authorities claim Chambers purchased four gun suppressors and maintained he was buying them on behalf of, and with the permission of Lexington Police. According to investigators, Chambers backed up this claim by providing the business with paperwork with fake LPD letterhead.

Authorities say by claiming he was buying the items for a police agency, he was able to avoid paying for three of the four suppressors. Lexington police deny they ever gave permission to Chambers for the purchase of these items.

Chambers has been charged with Official Misconduct and two counts of Obtaining Goods Under False Pretenses and has been booked in to the Lexington County Detention Center.