Judge orders more testimony from Trump attorney, piercing attorney-client privilege

Trump attorney Evan Corcoran has been ordered to testify.
ABC News,

(ABC NEWS)—A federal judge has ruled that a lawyer for former President Donald Trump must provide additional testimony before a federal grand jury investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors asked Judge Beryl Howell last month to pierce attorney-client privilege and compel Trump attorney Evan Corcoran to appear before a grand jury, sources previously told ABC News.

A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Categories: National News, News
Tags: , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts