Kershaw deputies: Arrest made in Waffle House armed robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Kershaw County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Waffle House earlier this month.

19 year-old Jalon Bradley was arrested last night in Sumter County, after deputies say he made himself unavailable for arrest since March 14.

The incident happened on March 7, when investigators say at least two suspects fired shots into the Waffle House in Lugoff to try to get into the store’s safe. No one was injured.

Bradley is charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, among others, and was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center.