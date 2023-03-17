New report suggests COVID pandemic’s origins linked to raccoon dogs at Wuhan market

(ABC NEWS)—A new report suggests the virus that causes COVID-19 may be linked to raccoon dogs that were illegally being sold at a wet seafood market in China.

First reported in The Atlantic, a team of scientists from around the world announced Thursday they believe the virus, SARS-CoV-2, originated at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

It comes amid swirling debate about the origins of the pandemic, after a report from the U.S. Department of Energy concluded with “low confidence” that it was the result of a lab leak.

According to the report, researchers at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention uploaded new data from swab samples collected in January 2020 at the market — including of the floors, walls and cages containing animals — to the open global genome sequencing database GISAID.

From there, the international team, which included virologists and biologists, downloaded the samples and analyzed them.

The samples that came back positive for the virus also contained genetic material of several animals, particularly large amounts matching the common raccoon dog.

Although this doesn’t definitively prove that the virus definitely jumped from raccoon dogs to humans, the team said it is the strongest evidence to date of the natural transmission theory.

“This is a really strong indication that animals at the market were infected,” Dr. Angela Rasmussen, one of the virologists involved in the new report, told The Atlantic. “There’s really no other explanation that makes any sense.”

Members of the research team, who have not yet published their findings, did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment.