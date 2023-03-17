Newberry deputies arrest 22 year-old involved in shootings

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)– Newberry authorities arrested 22 year-old Tony Rodriquez Mason for multiple shooting incidents that occurred in the city.

Investigators issued warrants for his arrest after they discovered he was the suspect in several shootings, including one involving a male victim with a gunshot injury to the thigh.

The victim reported being at a residence off Jollystreet Road when he was shot in the leg, say officials. He drove himself to Newberry hospital.

Authorities believe Mason did not act alone and will charge additional individuals.

Mason is currently detained at the Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Anyone with any information about violent crimes, drugs, or any criminal activity should contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

You may submit the information anonymously.