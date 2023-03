St. Pat’s in Five Points happening this weekend!

It's St. Patrick's Day so it's time to celebrate all things green!

Saint Patrick’s Day in Five Points kicks off tomorrow with a “Get to the Green” 5K Race at 7:30 a.m., then a parade at 10 a.m. followed by several bands performing from noon to 7 p.m.

Kids can enjoy the “Pot of Gold” Playland from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.