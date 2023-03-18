‘EmpoweRun’: Local 5k walk and run to support survivors of domestic violence in March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A local 5k walk and run to support survivors of domestic violence and their children is coming up on this month on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Sistercare is teaming up with Jamie Scott Fitness for a 5k that supports domestic violence survivors. Organizers say the non-profit serves almost 4,000 individuals a year including Richland, Lexington, and Kershaw counties.

“1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been impacted by domestic violence in there lifetime. So you might not know about it but that co-worker sitting next to you or the friend you’re getting coffee with might be facing domestic violence or has in the past. Domestic violence isn’t just physical and that is something we need to remember, it can be financial abuse, it can be gaslighting, emotional or psychological abuse. We’re also seeing an increase in digital abuse especially with our teenage population,” says Leah Wicevic who is the Sistercare Director of Administration

Jamie Scott Fitness support charities that need visibility and Jamie says this year it’s Sistercare. “I would love to get this race to 300 participants and we are on our way. We are just about halfway now. Hopefully with this push over these last couple of weeks we can get to those 300 participants and really make a difference for sister care.”

If you would like to join the race, you can register here.