St. Patrick’s Day Festival 2023 in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The 41st Annual Saint. Patrick’s Day Festival celebrations kicked off early this morning in downtown Five Points.

Many participated in the green 5-k, 10-k family fun run, a parade, and live music entertainment with 20 bands on four stages. Organizers say the event brings more than just a party for the community.

“The St. Patrick’s Day Festival has done a really good job of actually including the Five Points community. Not only is it the place to be in Columbia for a massive festival but the proceeds and economic impact allows for business to thrive, as well as proceeds from the race go to such great charities. I think its a no brainer that this is something that is a staple and should stay forever,” says FatRat DaCzar, who is a local recording artist.

Organizers also say this is the largest one day Saint Patrick’s Day festival in the southeast.