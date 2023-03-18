Sumter County Coroner holds funeral for unclaimed persons

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A funeral took place today in Sumter County for individuals who are unclaimed.

The Sumter County Coroner says a plot in the Sumter Cemetery will be a permanent resting place for the unclaimed and the ceremony serves as a reminder that every life is worth remembering.

Coroner Robbie Baker says once the office reach up to 10 to 15 unclaimed victims the Coroner’s office will have a ceremony. He says at today’s service seven people were buried at the

cemetery.

“I think God intends for everybody to have a final goodbye. In my heart — I told the people out there as long as I’m the coroner we’re going to do everything we can to find out who these people are and in most cases we do but we can’t unfortunately make those families step up and do the right thing. So the right thing for the coroner to do, in my opinion, is to take over and do what the family and friends should have done,” says Coroner Baker.

Coroner Baker also says he wants every person to have the proper goodbye they deserve.