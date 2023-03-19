Columbia Police officer recovers engagement ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One woman is happy and relieved after dropping an engagement ring down a drainage.

According to the Columbia Police Department, Master Police Officer Maddox saved the day by recovering a young lady’s engagement ring that fell down a drainage area. Needless to say, everyone was relieved that the diamond was placed back on the woman’s ring finger.

The department says Officer Maddox really took one for the team and it is taking this opportunity to remind people Columbia Police Department is hiring.