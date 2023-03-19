Forest Acres manhunt ends in arrests after robbery

(SOURCE: Forest Acres Police Department)

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) – A manhunt in Forest Acres is over after a robbery, according to Forest Acres Police Department.

The police department is investigating aburglary at the Ravenwood Apartment Complex off of Bethel Church Road. Officers arrived to the scene sometime around 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 19th.

Right now the Forest Acres Police Department has three suspects in custody tied the crime two are males (one adult and one juvenile) and one adult female who will be charged with obstruction.

The use of a weapon were reported from witnesses. At this time investigators say they do not know if a weapon was used during the burglary and no charges reflect that but a gun was recovered in a suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators say the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police Department was called in for back up as officers went unit by unit at Ravenwood to ensure all suspects were found and arrested, and to ensure every resident is safe.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries, according to investigators.