Shots fired outside of UofSC student apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Near the University of South Carolina’s campus a fight broke out at around 1 o’clock on Sunday morning and shots were fired, according to a crime alert sent out by the university.

University of South Carolina Police say the fight involved several parties at Park Place and it spilled outside behind the building into the roadway. Around 6 to 7 shots were fired by a black male wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and black track pants, according to police. The suspect fled on foot north towards Greene Crossing.

This incident is being investigated by the University of South Carolina Police Department and Columbia Police Department. Police also say after a thorough canvas, the suspect is not believed to be in the area and there are no reported injuries.

Members of the Carolina community with information are encouraged to contact the University of South Carolina Police Department at 803-777-4215.