City of Orangeburg to host Queen and Princess of Roses Pageant

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—Applications for the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Queen and Princess of Roses Pageant are now being accepted!

Girls ages 4-22 will get the chance to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships.

Divisions include interview, sportswear, talent, and evening gown.

The competition will take place at Stevenson Auditorium, 979 Middleton St. on April 1 at 4 p.m.

The deadline to register is March 24, at the Parks and Recreation Department, 367 Green Street.

Applications can also be downloaded under the forms tab at www.orangeburgparks.com, or by calling 803-533-6020.

