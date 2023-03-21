National Association of Realtors: Home prices fell in February

It's getting slightly more affordable to buy a home in the United States!

According to a report from the National Association of Realtors, the median home price dropped in February.

The .2% year-over-year decline might not sound like much, but it’s the first such dip in more than a decade and ends a streak of increases that was the longest on record.

The report also shows home sales surged in Feb. ending the longest streak of month-to-month declines ever.

The Association says the increase is the largest since July 2020.