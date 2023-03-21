Pet of the Week: Bridget

LEXINGTON CO.,SC (WOLO)- Meet Bridget! This 1-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix was found running for weeks on the back roads in the country of Lexington County, where shelter staff say she was dumped.

Animal Control Officer, Miriam Santos, says Bridget’s story unfortunately happens a lot in Lexington County. “People don’t realize we can help them at the shelter. We have a program where people can come in and we will try to find a rescue for dogs, that way they’re not dumped on the side of the road. It also helps with the population so they don’t reproduce and you have feral dogs in the area.”

Thankfully Bridget is now safe at the shelter, but is hoping to find her forever home very soon! Shelter staff say Bridget is very sweet and calm-natured, great with other dogs, loves to be with people, walks well on a leash, and will go crazy over a game of fetch!

At just a year old, Bridget is ready to learn new tricks with her forever family. Her adoption fee is $40. She is already spayed, vaccinated, and ready to go home with you today!

Find her here for more information, or visit her at the shelter located at 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington Co., SC 29072.