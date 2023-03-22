Albemarle Corporation selects Chester County for SC operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Albemarle Corporation is establishing operations in Chester County.

The $1.3 billion investment is expected to create more than 300 new jobs.

The company plans to build a state-of-the-art lithium hydroxide processing facility on nearly 800 acres.

Officials say Albemarle is a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health.

Individuals interested in joining the team should visit their careers page.