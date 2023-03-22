Cirba Solutions building $300 million flagship operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A battery management and materials company announced plans to build its state-of-the-art flagship operations in Richland County.

Cirba Solutions is investing $300 million in it’s 400,000-square-foot lithium-ion battery materials campus, and is expected to create more than 300 new jobs.

The company will focus on extracting nickel, cobalt, lithium, and other important materials from end-of-life hybrid and EV batteries.

The site will be the company’s eighth facility in North America.

