Columbia City council approves amendment to test wastewater

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia wants to make sure wastewater in the Capital city is in prime condition for all of the current and future developments that will grace the area.

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting members passed the third item listed on the agenda, an amendment to the current Metro Wastewater Treatment Plant Liquid Train Master Plan.

This addition to their planned project gives city officials the green light to begin gathering samples and analyzing data. City officials say the implementation of this will give them a chance to make sure they are ready to meet the rising demand of use and make sure the waste water facility is in the proper position for new industrial developments coming to the area.

