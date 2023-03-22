Governor McMaster proclaims March as “Red Cross Month” in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Governor McMaster has proclaimed march as “Red Cross Month” in South Carolina.

“I like to remind people that blood is a very precious asset that we have, and whether you want to give blood or give plasma. It’s easy to do. The people know how to do it. Giving blood takes no time at all,” says McMaster.

The Red Cross reports over 2,300 volunteers across the state. McMaster says in 2022, over 3,700 blood drives brought in around 71,000 units of blood.

Rod Tolbert, Palmetto Region CEO for the Red Cross, says March 22nd is also known as “Giving Day.”

In honor of Red Cross volunteers and donors, landmarks across South Carolina will light up in red on Wednesday — including Lexington Medical Center and the Governor’s Mansion.

“And as that light shines across our great state we ask you to join us. We ask you to join us in this great mission, and this great humanitarian experiment — of compassion and commitment to our great state and our citizens,” says Tolbert.

Red Cross officials report that someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds, Officials also say of the 37% of the population that’s eligible to give, only 3% actually donate.

“So go to the Red Cross website. Donate to our disaster relief fund. Sign up to volunteer. Donate blood. Take a life saving course. There’s a lot of ways you can participate in this great mission,” says Tolbert.

Governor McMaster says the Red Cross also served over 12,000 military members, Veterans, and their families during emergencies last year.