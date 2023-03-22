SC lawmakers, community members join together at 61st Annual Prayer Breakfast

Hundreds of community members and local lawmakers joined together in prayer this morning at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

It was the 61st Annual Prayer Breakfast hosted by the SC Prayer Fellowship.

Governor Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson were some of the notable attendees, along with more than 35 members of the general assembly.

Prayers were sent not only for those of us here at home, but those in war-torn areas overseas.