Lexington Police looking for minivan driver who allegedly stole checks from church

Jessica Mejia,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for the unknown driver of a minivan, who allegedly stole several checks from the Harvest Church mailbox on Sunset Boulevard on Jan. 26.

The minivan is believed to be a 2004-2010 Toyota Sienna with a black bumper and damage on both passenger side fenders, say authorities.

If you have information about this case, please contact Crimestoppers or Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

