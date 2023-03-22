SLED provides details in Stephen Smith homicide investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– SLED is providing additional information regarding the alleged homicide of Stephen Smith.

On July 8, 2015, SLED’S Crime Scene Unit were called after a dead body was found on Sandy Run Rod in Hampton County.

Agents attended the autopsy of Stephen Smith where it was determined his death was the result of being struck by a motor vehicle.

Due to the medical examiner’s determination, SLED was not requested by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate Smith’s death in 2015.

SLED opened an investigation into his death after agents reviewed information and discovered the South Carolina Highway Patrol did not believe the death was a hit and run by a vehicle.

Officials say the investigation into Smith’s death was never closed – it remains a homicide investigation.

SLED Chief Mark Keel has assigned additional SLED Low Country Regional Agents to work this case.

If you have any information, please call SLED at (803) 737-9000 and ask for Investigative Services.

Tips can also be submitted by email to tips@sled.sc.gov.