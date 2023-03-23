American Dream: The 411 on interior design

Tyler Ryan speaks with interior designer Pricilla Ertel about how to select the right one for you

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Although the art of interior design can be traced back to the ancient Egyptians, who decorated their mud homes with graphics, skins, and other pieces. The actual profession, however, is just a little over 100 years old. In fact, it was the early 1900’s when the term “interior decorator” was coined. These decorators often had no credentials or training, but possessed an eye for style. The replacement of the word “decorator” with “designer” didn’t happen until the 1930’s, where we started seeing a more disciplined and skilled profession.

According to Haven & Harbor’s Priscilla Ertel, there is a major difference. Where a decorator may pick out some furniture and accessories, a designer actually helps build out a room or a home. “We work with architects and engineers,” she says, explaining that it can be a very hands-on practice.

Ertel says that it is a good practice to begin working with a designer from the beginning of your project, regardless if you are doing a new build or a renovation. “From the beginning we build a roadmap,” she says, pointing out that planning a step-by-step roadmap and even budgets are all things that designers work on with clients.

“You want to look at their portfolio,” Ertel says about selecting an interior designer, “make sure their vibe fits what you are looking for.” She also says to check out websites, social media accounts, and even meeting in person to make sure that you connect with the designer that will be a major part of the project.

