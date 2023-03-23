Benedict College celebrates its 153rd birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Benedict College is celebrating its birthday this week.

According to the school’s history, Bathsheba Benedict founded Benedict Institute in 1870, later becoming Benedict College in 1894.

On Thursday, faculty, alumni, students, and the school’s 1st female President, Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, came together at Antisdel Chapel on campus to celebrate Benedict’s 153rd birthday.

During the Founder’s Day Convocation, Dr. Clark Artis reminded guests of how much things have changed, saying, “Welcome to students and faculty and staff — who toil daily on what was once a plantation. But now represents liberation — academically, intellectually, socially, emotionally, and to be sure, spiritually.”

The ceremony included multiple guest speakers and music by the college’s Concert and Gospel Choirs.

Graduates from the class of 1973 were also inducted into Benedict’s “Half-Century Club.”

“We like to describe (Bathsheba Benedict) as a bit of a visionary. But it is my sincere hope that we have succeeded all of her hopes and dreams for the vision that she had for Benedict College,” says Dr. Clark Artis.

Guest speaker Donikia Gray from the graduating class of 2008 describes Benedict as her saving grace.

“So many times I was counted out, and Benedict gave me the opportunity to blossom and grow, and I know it was nobody but God. Because the people that came across my path poured into me,and that’s why I am the person I am today,” Gray says.

Doctor Clark Artis says the school aims to drive home principles of faith, family, friendship, and more.

“And last but not least — finish. We want our students to finish, four and out the door, to the world that’s waiting on them,” says Dr. Clark Artis.

School officials report the college is currently restoring its historical Morgan Hall and is also constructing a recreation complex for its students.