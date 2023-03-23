Lexington Police seeking person who allegedly stole phone from vehicle

Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Police is looking to identify a person who allegedly stole a mobile phone from a vehicle in the parking lot of Flight Deck on Old Chapin Road on March 4.

The individual left the parking lot walking towards Park Road, say authorities.



If you have information about this case, contact Detective Corporal Currier at 803-359-2067 or dcurrier@lexsc.com.