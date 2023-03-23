Sistercare & Jamie Scott Fitness’ EmpoweRun 5k Walk and Run!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to walk or run to help survivors of domestic violence this weekend!

Sistercare & Jamie Scott Fitness are hosting the inaugural EmpoweRun 5K Walk and Run this Saturday starting at 8 a.m., rain or shine.

The race starts and ends at Jamie Scott Fitness, located in the Cross Hill Market at 702 Cross Hill Road.

There’s also a one mile fun run for the kids as well!

Curtis spoke with Leah Wicevic, Director of Administration and Operations at Sistercare & Jamie Scott, the owner of Jamie Scott Fitness.

They talked about how your money will go towards Sistercare, which is a non-profit that helps domestic violence survivors and their kids by providing emergency shelters, a 24/7 service line, counseling, legal advocacy, transitional housing and much more.

After the awards are handed out for the race, you and the family can enjoy a big block party at Jamie Scott Fitness with a DJ, games, face painting, 3D photo booth, food, coffee, and so much more!

To register, visit Strictly Running’s website.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health issues, call Sistercare’s 24/7 Crisis Line at 803-765-9428.