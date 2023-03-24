SC bill aims to remedy lack of workforce housing in Myrtle Beach

One city in South Carolina has been able to use tax revenue for years to build a tourist destination, but now workers who are coming to Myrtle Beach are facing a lack of housing and higher rent.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One city in South Carolina has been able to use tax revenue for years to build a tourist destination, but now workers who are coming to Myrtle Beach are facing a lack of housing and higher rent.

ABC’s Mike Owen has more on one bill at the State House that could help workers by using some of those tax dollars to build more work force housing.