HBCU’s vote in ‘Retool your School’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — ABC of Education historically black colleges and universities across the country including those in South Carolina are going toe to toe in a mad dash for cash.

Home Depot’s Retool Your School campaign lets people vote for their favorite H.B.C.U.

The school with the most votes takes home $100 thousand dollars and bragging rights. But you only have until March 26, 2023 to cast your ballot.

To vote, visit Home Depot’s website.