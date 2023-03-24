Military Matters: Amazon looking to hire vets

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Despite laying off 18,000 employees, Amazon is pledging to hire 100,000 united states military vets and spouses by 2024.

It had pledged in the past to hire 25k by 2021, but exceeded that and now employees 40k. so they have about 60k to go. Employees are guaranteed $15/hr., and training for higher-paying jobs including robotics, working on the cloud, and other fields.

If you are a Veteran or the spouse of one and are interested in finding employment with Amazon click on the link HERE