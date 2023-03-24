Palmetto State’s largest hunting and fishing expo takes over state fairgrounds for three-day event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — This weekend, 35,000 visitors are expected to flock to a Columbia event this weekend.

The 37th annual Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic took three days to get set up and is now set up at the state fairgrounds for the weekend.

“We are the largest hunting, fishing and outdoor show in South Carolina. We have over 350 vendors that do all kinds of fun stuff,” said event director Dan Dupre. “It’s also a family event.”

At the Palmetto Sportsmen’s Classic, you can enjoy the dock dogs, a raptor show, an aquarium and a fishing pond.

The event continues all weekend at the state fairgrounds.

“All that money goes to the Hampton Wildlife Fund. They distribute that to scholarships and other conservation programs,” Dupre said. “Luckily, the DNR is able to do a lot of their educational programs thanks to the funds we raise here. It’s a wonderful relationship that we’ve had for almost 40 years.”

Hundreds of hunting, fishing and other vendors offer all sorts of products and experiences. Many are located right here in the Midlands.

“Taylor Outdoors is a South Carolina-based guide business,” said owner and boat captain Bradley Taylor. “We do fishing trips of lake Murray, striped bass and crappie primarily. We also do some South Carolina alligator hunts. We take people that have never fished or hunted in their life and introduce them to the sport. We take folks who are professionals, show them around the lake and they can fish on their own.”

The Prosperity-based business owner believes that the Midlands has access to one of the best fishing spots in the Palmetto State.

“Lake Murray has always been a special place and a very fertile lake for fish. It’s been known for striped and largemouth bass for years,” Taylor said. “The lake is so beautiful that people choose to live on the lake. It has a big appeal to people in the outdoor industry.”

The event director says the entire state is a great place for any type of outdoorsmen.

“We have the best weather. We have the best natural resources,” Dupre said. “The DNR does an amazing job with conservation to make sure we have these resources not only today but also in the future.”

Check out the event website here for more information.