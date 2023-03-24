RCSD finds thousands in stolen merchandise in home

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — A man is in custody tonight after investigators found hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods.

Image: RCSD (Suspect pictured Yong Li Dong)

Richland County Deputies say 54-year-old Yong Li Dong faces charges of receiving stolen items after they discovered hundreds of merchandise valued at around $500 thousand dollars.

The items were allegedly linked to shoplifting cases from area stores like Target, Walmart and Home Depot. Those retailers are continuing to do inventory count to find out what items belong to which store.

How the stolen goods were acquired is still being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Dong is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

