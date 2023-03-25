Richland County to soon begin road widening project on Blythewood Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Richland County says Blythewood Road will be widened as part of a $15.6 million Penny project upgrade to boost road safety.

The upgrade will include widening the two lane into a four lane road, adding a 15 foot turning median, and adding 10 foot paths on both sides of the road.

The roadwork, which will begin in early April, will extend west from the road’s intersection with I-77 to Syrup Mill Road, say authorities.

The upgrade will allow pedestrians, bikes and small vehicles to access Blythewood Road without affecting traffic.

The roadwork will take place from April 3-5, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The County expects one lane to be open in each direction while work is ongoing; temporary delays for drivers are possible. The 35 mph speed limit will not change, say officials.