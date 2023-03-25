Woman accused of using drone to smuggle drugs into correctional facility

Bishopville, SC (WOLO) — A former employee for the Department of Juvenile Justice is arrested after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says she tried to use a drone to smuggle drugs into the correctional facility.

According to deputies, 39 year old Barbara Smith of Columbia was arrested on various charges after officials say she attempted to smuggle different types of drugs into the prison.

Lee County deputies say they responded to the Lee County Correctional facility March 23, 2023 where they discovered a person trying to send various types of drugs into the location using a drone.

While investigating the incident, deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on the car Smith was driving and say they found her in possession of packaged tobacco and drugs they say were meant for the prison.

Deputies say they were able to seize 5 pounds of loose tobacco, 1512 grams of Marijuana, 94 grams of Cocaine Base (Crack), 268 grams of Methamphetamine, and 472 grams of Heroin.

Smith faces various charges including Introduction of Contraband, Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Smith who has since been suspended from her job at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (D.J.J) where she was a juvenile correctional officer is currently being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where she is awaiting bond.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General assisted authorities in their investigation.