DHEC hosting State Government Career Fair March 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you are on the job hunt, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is hosting a state government career fair on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The career fair will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Several positions are available, including those in public health and nursing, administrative work and environmental protection.

Other state agencies participating during the event, include, the Department of Corrections, Department of Social Services and Department of Mental Health.

Those attending are encouraged to dress for a potential interview and bring copies of their resume.

Officials say, while not required, it’s recommended to register ahead of time to ensure your contact information and job interests are submitted.

According to officials, if you register you also will have access to a virtual platform to view additional information about available positions. You can Register at scdhec.gov/careers.