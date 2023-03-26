Tupelo Honey Cafe set to open in the Bull Street District next year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A new restaurant is coming to the Bull Street District in 2024.

Tupelo Honey Cafe is slated to open next year inside the new Bennet at Bull Street mixed-use complex.

According to a release, Tupelo Honey will occupy retail space on the ground floor of Bennet at BullStreet, which is located in the geographic center of the BullStreet District —neighboring Segra Park, the First Base Building and the new WestLawn Building.

The 5,800 square foot establishment will serve scratch-made southern cuisine, cocktails and much more.

Currently, Tupelo Honey has 20 restaurants in 13 states.

To check out the cafe, click here https://tupelohoneycafe.com/

For more on the Bull Street District, click here https://bullstreetsc.com/