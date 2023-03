Columbia police investigate deadly Dubard street shooting

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department continues searching for more information in connection to a deadly shooting.

Authorities tell us the shooting took place just before 6 p.m. Monday night in the 2600 block of Dubard street. Details about what happened are still limited by CPD tells us they do have a detained for questioning.

We will bring you updates on this developing story as they become available.