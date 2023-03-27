Funeral arrangements announced for three children killed in Sumter

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The mother of three children who were killed last week has announced their funeral arrangements this week.

On her Facebook page, Aletha Holliday says the public viewing is this Thursday at Job’s Mortuary at 312 South Main Street from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Their funeral is Friday at Christ Community Church at 320 Loring Mill Road, starting at 1 p.m.

Holliday says the family is requesting those attending to wear colorful attire to honor the kids’ lives.

Sumter Police Department says on Tuesday, March 21, her ex-husband, Charles Slacks, a veteran, shot and killed 11 year old Ava, 6 year old Aason and 5 year old Aayden along with Holliday’s co-worker, Command Sgt. Major Carlos Evans at her home on Whitetail Circle.

Slacks, who was the father of the two youngest kids, later turned the gun on himself.

Holliday says those that can’t attend the funeral can see it on Job’s Mortuary’s Facebook page.