Classes to resume after ‘disruption of water service’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Classes are going back in session Tuesday for three Richland One schools after a water outage.

according to Richland One officials, earlier Gadsden elementary, Hopkins Middle, and Hopkins elementary where shut down after experiencing a “disruption of water service”.

Workers at Richland county utilities have since restored water to Gadsden Elementary and Hopkins Middle. They are still working to restore water in Hopkins Elementary.